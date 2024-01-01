Laura Wendel sur X : "Unpopular Opinion: If you work in tech / develop software you probably shouldn’t be spending your money on a newer / faster computer. It might be actually doing you more harm than good. It’s easy to develop software than runs smooth on the latest 64 Core Threadripper / RTX 4090,…" / X

Unpopular Opinion:

If you work in tech / develop software you probably shouldn’t be spending your money on a newer / faster computer. It might be actually doing you more harm than good.



It’s easy to develop software than runs smooth on the latest 64 Core Threadripper / RTX 4090, but the average user is closer to a 8GB RAM dual core laptop w/ integrated graphics that they bought sometime in 2016.



The majority of developers don’t want to think about performance. It’s easy to just pretend the problem doesn’t exist if you run it on powerful hardware that masks the symptoms of inefficient code.



But when you talk to people in the real world, most complain about performance / loading times of websites / software. By sticking to slower hardware you force yourself to confront the issue instead of wishing it away, which can also be a great competitive advantage in the long run.

Une excellente remarque : les dév devraient dév sur des PC de merde et peu puissants. Ça les forcerait peut-être à considérer les critères de performance et de fluidité de leurs programmes.

Ceci serait valable pour tout ce qui s’adresse au grand public. Bien-sûr, si vous bossez sur des applications de 3D sophistiquées, des calculateur à la pointe ou des jeux vidéos dernier cri, on peut exiger du client qu’il ait la config qu’il faut.

Mais pour la page web d’une banque, d’un hôtel ou pour acheter un billet de train, en bref tout ce qui n’est pas archi-spécialisé, ça devrait charger raisonnablement vite et être fluide même avec un Core 2 Duo sous W7 et derrière une connexion ADSL pourrie.