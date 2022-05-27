Pierre Col (@PierreCol): "Fair point." | nitter… / Twitter

"How about we treat every young man who
wants to buy a gun like every woman who wants
to get an abortion
mandatory 48-hr waiting
period, parental permission, a note from his
doctor proving he understands what he's about
to do. a video he has to watch about the effects
of gun violence, and an ultrasound wand up the
ass (just because). Let's close down all but one
gun shop in every state and make him travel
hundreds of miles, take time off work, and stay
overnight in a strange town to get a gun. Make
him walk through a gauntlet of people holding
photos of loved ones who were shot to death,
people who call him a murderer and beg him not
to buy a gun.
It makes more sense to do this with young men
and guns than with women and health care,
right? I mean, no woman getting an abortion
has killed a room full of people in seconds,
right?"