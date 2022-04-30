Chaos monkey - Sketchplanations
The chaos monkey deliberately switches off servers in live environments at random. It takes the pain of disappearing servers and brings that pain forward. By deliberately sabotaging their own systems it created strong alignment for the team to design-in redundancy and automation for the necessary resiliency and reliability in the face of random failures. Training for this randomness helps make stronger, more resilient and fault-tolerant systems and software and keeps your movie streaming so you can keep chilling without interruptions.
The chaos monkey is a great metaphor and trigger to actively work on what life could throw at your system before it happens.
Intéressant ça : chez Netflix, ils ont créé un programme d’auto-sabotage (le Chaos Monkey) qui va désactiver certains services logiciels, déconnecter des disques durs ou saturer des CPU au hasard et aléatoirement, dans l’environnement de production. Un peu comme si vous laissiez gambader un singe fou dans une salle des serveurs avec des shell ouverts.
Pourquoi ils font ça ?
Deux raisons : pour entraîner leurs équipes de maintenance à gérer les vrais accidents, d’une part, et d’autre part pour forcer les équipes de dév à produire un environnement résilient, capable de fonctionner même si un composant ne répond plus.
Plus ici : https://netflixtechblog.com/netflix-chaos-monkey-upgraded-1d679429be5d